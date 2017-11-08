Freshman Kayla Sheppard led the Jackson County girls to an 11th-place finish, placing 29th in her first state meet. She ran a time of 22:51.97. Jaycie Ponce also broke the 24-minute, running a time of 23:47.43.
“The girls ran well,” coach Matt King said. “You could tell most had never run in a meet that big and we made some mistakes, but overall ran tough.”
The entire girls’ lineup is set to return next season for Jackson County.
“We will return our entire team and add a few more who could jump into the mix,” King said. “The future is very bright and with more experience this year we are looking to really get in the hunt next year.”
Dawson Miller was the lone boys’ team runner to break the 19-minute mark at Carrollton, finishing 24th with a time of 18:00.96. Jackson County took 13th in the Class AAA boys’ team standings.
Only senior Cody Ellis is set to graduate off the boys’ team.
“Again, we are inexperienced and it showed on Saturday with only two who had run state before,” King said. “It was small mistakes which add up in a race like that, but with losing only Cody we are ready to make the next progression in the program. We have great competition on the team which will make us that much better next year.”
JACKSON CO. BOYS,
CLASS AAA
Dawson Miller, 24th, 18:00.96
Russell Hendley, 72nd, 19:19.25
Cody Ellis, 86th, 19:31.48
Armando Gonzales, 89th, 19:34.00
Jon Gregor, 115th, 20:25.19
JACKSON CO. GIRLS,
CLASS AAA
Kayla Sheppard, 29th, 22:51.97
Jaycie Ponce, 43rd, 23:47.43
Hazel Allen, 76th, 24:44.25
Montgomery Garland, 85th, 25:04.24
Hayden Ponce, 95th, 25:31.85
CROSS COUNTRY: Jackson Co. teams finish just outside the top 10
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry