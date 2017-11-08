CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson boys finish in top 10 again

Jefferson notched its second top-10 finish as a Class AAAA program, placing ninth in the boys’ standings. The Dragons, which took sixth last year, were one of four Region 8-AAAA teams to finish in the top 10.
Derek Hildebrand led Jefferson in his final high school meet, running a 18:01.53 on the hilly Carrollton course to finish 26th.
Coach Brady Sigler said the team ran well, though he said Hildebrand didn’t follow directions and went out too fast. Hildebrand was running in second place at the mile mark before falling back in the pack.
The team was also unable to run Levi Holiday, who aggravated a hip flexor injury while playing soccer last week.
“We had a good shot at sixth or seventh with him,” Sigler said.
Four of the seven runners Jefferson took to Carrollton were either freshmen or sophomores.
On the girls’ side, a shorthanded Jefferson team placed 21st in Class AAAA. The Dragons were without top-runner Maggie Dyer and its No. 3, 4 and 5 runners.
Freshman Caitlin Schroeder turned out Jefferson’s top finish, running a 22:09.66 to finish 46th despite straining a back muscle on the second loop of the course.
“On the girls’ side we didn’t have a chance,” Sigler said. “Only one of our top 5 from early in the season ran … Having said that I am very excited about our girls’ team for next year. I think they are too.”
The Jefferson girls will return the majority of their lineup and expect to be bolstered by younger runners in the program.
JEFFERSON BOYS,
CLASS AAAA
Derek Hildebrand, 26th, 18:01.53
Riley Thornton, 42nd, 18:20.29
Justice Ogbe, 53rd, 18:31.92
Zachary Patterson, 79th, 19:08.28
Brett Brush, 19:09.53
JEFFERSON GIRLS,
CLASS AAAA
Caitlin Schroeder, 46th, 22:09.55
McKenna Lay, 114th, 25:05.38
Sierra Tresner, 124th, 25:24.23
Madison Chisholm, 134th, 25:47.63
Jamie Romano, 135th, 25:47.87
