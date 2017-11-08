After missing most of the year, former state champion Sue Ann Morales closed her cross-country career in solid fashion with a fifth-place finish (20:36.15). This was only Morales’ third meet of the year. Morales won the Class AAA state title in 2015.
“I felt pretty sure that Sue would be in the top five to seven girls, and she ran well,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said.
In an encouraging sign for the program’s future, freshman Lissett Miranda recorded a 10th-place finish, running a time of 21:01.96.
Morales’ and Miranda’s top-10 finishes lifted the Eagles — who ran five freshmen — to a seventh-place finish in the Class AAA girls’ standings. This was the girls’ program’s second-best finish in school history. All runners except Morales are set to return next year.
“We’ve got two or three eight graders that should help us (next year),” Sitton said. “So we feel pretty good.”
EAST JACKSON GIRLS,
CLASS AAA
Sue Ann Morales, fifth, 20:36.13
Lissett Miranda, 10th, 21:01.96
Emily Parker, 58th, 24:18.04
Anna Fox, 78th, 24:50.67
Sheena Lim, 99th, 25:44.18
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY: EJCHS's Morales takes fifth in final meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry