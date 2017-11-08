The Jackson County girls’ basketball team won’t throw any bells and whistles at its opponents.
Based on preseason comments from players and coaches, the wins under new coach Monty McClure will be the product of grit and a culture of hard work.
“We may not always have the better athletes on the court but we’re always going to put in the extra mile,” said assistant coach Seth Thompson, who represented Jackson County Region 8-AAA media day. “We’re going to press. We’re always going to work hard. You’re not going to see any free points against Jackson County this year.”
The team spent the offseason transitioning from former coach Julie McCutcheon to McClure.
Senior post player Kendell Clerici said that’s basically meant starting over.
“We lost all of our coaches,” she said. “We lost all of our seniors. We had four seniors last year and that was most of our starting varsity. We’ve kind of had to start from scratch so it’s kind of been like picking up everything, but it’s worked good. We work hard and we work well as a team.”
Fellow post player Carlie Anderson said McClure’s detail-driven focus is evident.
“We’ve been going more on the smaller things than we have in the past years,” Anderson said. “We’ve been going through the nitty-gritty things and not just the overall picture.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
