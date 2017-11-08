BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers hope new scheme yields more victories

Wednesday, November 8. 2017
Jackson County will go all-in with a new plan of attack as it looks to harken back to its success of two years ago.
The Panthers have moved to a system heavy on substitutions and quick 3’s after slumping to a 3-22 record last season following a Sweet 16 run in 2015-16. Jackson County began experimenting with the offense last year and decided to move in that direction fully this season.
“We struggle with size and everything, but I feel, coming into this new system, we’ve picked it up really well, and this is a lot more fun,” senior guard Hunter Mealey said. “Coming into practices, everyone is cheering and yelling when a 3 (pointer) goes up.”
Fourth-year coach Chuck Butler said injuries forced the team to abandon shifting toward this offense full-time last year.
“We kind of put it in our back pocket to make sure we’d start working on it over the summer,” he said. “Now, really, I feel is the first time we’ve dove all in as far as what our strategy is for this year.”
