Jefferson swim team aims for ‘best season yet’

With multiple state finalists returning, the Jefferson High School swimming and diving team could be headed toward a banner year in the pool.
The program features 21 girls and 10 boys.
“This season is beginning to look like our best season yet for the swim team,” coach Tess Nunnally said following the team’s first meet on Saturday. “We have great potential for many state finalists and relay finalists.”
State finalists McKenzie Klinck and Haley Bartoletta return on the girls’ side, along with a state finalist relay team of Klinck, Bartoletta, Sara McMullan and Rayna Torres. McMullan also qualified for state last year.
Meanwhile, Addison Kelly, a University of Georgia commit, leads the girls’ team on the diving board and could contend for a state title. She finished fourth in the state last year.
The girls’ team will also be bolstered by an eight-member freshman class.
The boys’ squad has the makings of perhaps its strongest squad ever with brother tandem of C.J. and Will Guzman — both state qualifiers — returning. With the addition of talented transfer Jackson Harvin, Jefferson will potentially have its first state finalist relay team ever.
