Jackson County will compete in the state sectionals this Friday in Columbus after finishing last out of six teams at region.
“Every team hit their routines pretty much flawlessly including us, yet we finished in sixth place in the region competition,” coach Wayne Brooks. “I can live finishing in sixth since we delivered our routine without any deductions.”
Brooks noted that his team finished closely behind Monroe Area and Franklin County.
If Jackson County finishes in the top eight at sectionals Friday it will advance to the state finals the following day.
“I am just very proud of my team regardless of where we finish on Friday because they have fought hard all season long,” Brooks said. “We’ve finished in first at least a third of our season, and we have shown determination all season long. This team has shown that they want more, and we have given them more for each competition.”
JCCHS cheer team headed to sectionals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry