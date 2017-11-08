The East Jackson competitive cheerleading squad placed second out of six teams and will move on to the state sectional round Friday in Columbus.
If the team places in the top eight teams at sectionals, it will advance to Saturday’s finals.
The Eagles, with 82.8 points, finished behind champion Morgan County and head of Hart County, Monroe Area, Franklin County and Jackson County.
East Jackson finished 4.5 points out of first place.
“This was our highest score of the season,” coach Bralee Griffin said. “Every weekend we beat our previous score which is something the team should be very proud of. The girls hit a great routine at Region. Coach Gunderson and I are very proud of them.”
Cheer Eagles finish as region runners-up
