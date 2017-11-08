Football: Leopards enter playoffs as 3 seed

It is playoff football time, and for the second-consecutive year, the Banks County High School (5-5) team is in the big dance.

This Friday, the Leopards will travel to Pepperell High School (7-3) in Lindale for a Class AA first-round matchup. It is the first time the two teams have met in their program’s respected histories. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
“They’re real good,” head coach Josh Shoemaker said after watching the Dragons on film. “They’re like a cross to me between Rabun County and Elbert County.
“They’re a dang good football team. I know I say that about a lot of teams, but they’re really good. They have some good guys up front and some good skill guys too. They’re good.”
Shoemaker described the Pepperell offense as a spread offense, where they run zone reads, jet sweeps, screens and have a wide receiver who can “go get it” when the ball is in the air.
They also have a quarterback who looks like a familiar foe to the Leopards from Rabun County.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
