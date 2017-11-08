Barrow elementary school CCRPI scores go up

Barrow County’s schools raised their college and career readiness performance index score generally, but the high schools dropped a bit.
“We’re very pleased with the uptick overall (in the CCRPI),” Barrow County schools superintendent Chris McMichael said last week.
Barrow schools’ scores on the CCRPI increased for the district’s elementary schools, were up slightly at the middle school level and dipped at the two high schools.
The Georgia Department of Education released the CCRPI scores last week.
The CCRPI is Georgia’s statewide accountability system. It measures schools and school districts on a 100-point scale based on multiple indicators of performance.
The 2017 CCRPI scores increased at seven of the eight Barrow elementary schools. Kennedy Elementary School had a score of 90.5, an increase of almost eight points. Six of the other elementary schools scored at 80 or above.
Only Auburn Elementary had a score in the 70s, falling to 71.4 from 76 in 2016.
“We’re really focused on elementary,” McMichael said. “And that’s kind of our game plan.”
See more in the Nov. 8 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
