ELOST money grows in Barrow

Barrow County schools continue to get more money in sales taxes through its Education Local Option Sales Tax.
ELOST pays for capital projects in the school district – buildings, fields or land purchases and for technology.
The schools have received 7.1 percent – about $572,000 – more in 2017 than in 2016. Through October, the school district had received $8.7 million for the year.
ELOST receipts have increased each year since 2013.
The school district also had reserves of $11.1 million at the end of October.
Those numbers were reported to the Barrow County Board of Education Tuesday night.
The board held a short monthly meeting – less than 20 minutes – but recognized a group of teachers for their work in getting parents involved in schools’ programs.
For more from Tuesday's meeting, see the Nov. 8 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
