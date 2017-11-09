At 7 pm on Saturday, Nov. 11, a make-up tour will be held for the Historic Homer Haunted Walking Tour which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28. Severe weather conditions forced the Banks County Historical Society to cancel the tours for that evening.
Tickets are $10 per adult and free for children under 13, when accompanied by an adult. The tour lasts about 45 minutes and travels through portions of the downtown Homer Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
All guests are asked to bring a flashlight for their personal safety. The tour route is about three tenths of one mile over mostly flat terrain. Light snacks and refreshments will be served following the tour.
Reservations are strongly encouraged as the tour size will be limited. Make a reservation either by sending an email to HHHWT2017@BanksCountyHistoricalSociety.org or by calling 678-971-9390. No deposit or pre-payment is required. Please provide your name, the number of adults and children (under 13) that will attend, and a contact email address and phone number.
Historic tour make-up day scheduled
