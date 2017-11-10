Bridges: Last football game of season always a little sad

As the final seconds ticked away on the game and the season for the Apalachee High School football team last Friday night, one couldn’t help but wonder how it had all ended so soon.
It seems that it was only a few days ago that spring practice was held, followed by summer workouts and preseason drills. Then came the first game of the season followed by the region opener. Suddenly we found ourselves at Nov. 3 on the calendar.
In theory, Friday’s game between AHS and Habersham Central didn’t mean much. Neither team was going to the postseason. Both knew the 2017 season was over once this game was complete.
However, both teams took to the field with a determined effort to win both for themselves and for those fans in attendance. The Wildcats took a 6-0 lead while the visiting Raiders would take a 7-6 advantage into halftime.
Two second-half scores by Habersham Central, including one on a perfectly executed fake field goal, helped the Raiders win the contest and secure their first region victory of the season. Apalachee, however, certainly played well using a strong running game behind its offensive line to take time off the clock and keep the high-powered Raider offense on the sidelines.
It has been a tough stretch for the Wildcat program, which has not seen the postseason in several seasons. It wasn’t that long ago that it was crosstown school Winder-Barrow that was in a similar position before finally reversing its fortunes.
After Friday’s game, several AHS seniors addressed the team and told the returning players to keep working hard and to continue believing in their coaches. Each one expressed gratitude to head coach Steve Sims who continues to work hard to turn the program around.
Unsuccessful stretches of this nature are tough on players and coaches as well as parents and fans. I have witnessed first-hand some of that frustration this season.
Often fans do not understand why a program simply cannot flip a switch and begin winning games on the football field. In the land of reality it doesn’t work that way.
The only way a program is going to improve and win more is by hard work. We are seeing that with the AHS Wildcats and I know it will continue. In fact, Sims was already thinking about 2018 a few minutes after the 2017 season officially came to a close.
“We’ll give everyone a couple of weeks off and then get back at it,” the coach said. “There’s more work to be done to get to where we want to be.”
In a show of respect for the team’s seniors, Sims told the underclassmen to form two lines after Friday’s game so the 2017 seniors could walk through it and be honored one more time as they left the playing field for the final time.
It was a nice moment to close out what was a tough season.
From the warm days of spring to the hot days of summer into the fall of the year, another football season has come and gone at AHS. Each season is special and will long be remembered by the players who put in the hours of work that is required to be a member of the team.
It was just hard to believe it ended so quickly. I guess that’s how it is with anything special that you enjoy so much.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
