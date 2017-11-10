GAC 49, JACKSON CO. 0: Big second quarter from Spartans leads to rout

Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said during the week that he hoped his team could somehow force juggernaut Greater Atlanta Christian to play a four-quarter game. Instead, GAC continued its season-long steamrolling of GHSA competition.
Behind a 28-point second quarter, the Spartans (10-1) ran out to a 42-0 halftime lead on Jackson County (5-6) as the Panthers fell 49-0 Friday in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Panther coach Brandon Worley said. “We fought and we fought and we fought. We had some bad things happen, but we kept fighting. We showed class and just kept playing football and playing for one another. So I’m proud of them. Very proud of them.”
Clemson commit Kyler McMichael, who ran for a 73-yard touchdown on the Spartans’ second offensive play, rushed for 126 yards with three touchdowns on just eight carries. He was not needed for the final two and a half quarters.
Greater Atlanta Christian broke open a 14-0 game with four touchdowns in the second quarter. Two turnovers on downs and a fumbled kickoff from the Panthers aided the Spartans during the period as GAC cruised to its 10th win this year by 28 or more points.
The onslaught began when McMichael put GAC up 21-0 with a 14-yard touchdown run, his third of the night, midway through the second quarter. The Spartans then stopped Jackson County on a fourth-and-one at the Panther 29, followed immediately by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Hardy to Jeffery Blake for a 28-0 GAC lead. A fumbled kickoff led to a 10-yard touchdown pass from Hardy to Ty James to increase the lead to 35-0.
Greater Atlanta Christian ended the half with a one-yard touchdown from Montae Bailey to push the lead out to 42-0 and mark the eighth-straight week the Spartans have topped the 40-point mark.
With the game well in hand, Greater Atlanta Christian scored just once in the second half, when Blake caught a deflected pass in the third quarter and raced to the end zone for a 19-yard score.
The game started well enough for Jackson County after the Panthers recovered a pooch kick on the GAC 38 to start the game.
“That was a sky kick that was a little short, and the kid dropped it,” Worley explained. “So it’s just kind of one of those things that fell our way.”
The Panthers then netted a first down before the drive ended with a punt following a 10-yard sack of quarterback Grey Akins.
McMichael then darted up the middle and sprinted 73 yards to the end zone on his second carry of the game to put GAC up 7-0.
The Panthers did force the Spartans to punt on their second possession but fumbled the ball away four plays later on the Jackson County 29. Greater Atlanta Christian took advantage of the short field, scoring in four plays with McMichael running in from five yards out to increase the lead to 14-0.
“We fumble, and that’s a big one,” Worley said. “You let then go up 14-0 in the first.”
The Spartans then put the game well beyond reach by halftime.
The Panthers were held to 74 total yards of offense on the night. The school’s leading rusher Noah Venable, who played sparingly during the final third of the season due to an ankle injury, had just three carries. Tyler Payne led the Panthers with 31 yards on 18 attempts.
Worley held a positive outlook on the year, one which saw the program notch its second-highest win total since 1992. He said the season reinforced “the importance of having fun.”
“I think so many times as coaches we get caught up in the X’s and O’s and the daily grind of preparing for somebody,” Worley said. “I think we have to take a step back sometimes and remember that this is a game. It’s meant for somebody to have fun, for a group of boys to go out and have fun and compete against somebody else.”
Jackson County now looks to next when it will try to qualify for the state playoffs a third straight year — a first in program history.
“We actually had a lot of younger kids having to play tonight because we’re so banged up,” Worley said. “So it was good to see those guys get after it with some good football players. So that’s promising. We’re going to be young next year. We’re losing a lot across the line. Some of those guys got the opportunity to play in a playoff game tonight. So that’s very promising for next year.”
