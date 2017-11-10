Jefferson head coach Gene Cathcart has a motto for his team that he adjusts every month. “Win in November to play in December.”
The Dragons picked up their second win in November and their first win in the AAAA State Playoffs Friday night over White County to move closer to achieving their goal of playing in December, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a AAAA State Championship.
“If you’re a fan, you’re keeping up with yardage and possession, but ultimately, you have to convert points,” Cathcart said. “We were converting points. This is a good win for us, it’s nice to be 9-2, I’m very proud of our kids and coaches.”
Jefferson (9-2, 4-1) found themselves in a hole early as White County scored on an 83-yard touchdown run with their first play of the game. But the Dragons had no issues responding with a long drive capped off by a seven-yard run by Justin Cole. White County jumped offsides before the point after attempt so Cathcart decided to put the offense back on the field. Colby Wood scored from just over a yard out to give Jefferson an 8-7 lead.
White County responded with a long, grinding drive of their own, but the Dragons stopped them at the 33-yard line on fourth down to retake possession. Jefferson’s offense was just as unstoppable as the last drive. Bryce Moore found Wood wide open for an easy touchdown pass to extend the lead to 15-7, midway through the second quarter.
White County went on another long drive and eventually worked their way inside Jefferson’s five-yard line with under 30 seconds left until halftime. But the Warriors already used all of their timeouts.
With 15 seconds remaining, the Dragon defense kept White County’s quarterback out of the end zone, forcing them to get in a hurry to spike the ball. But they made the mistake of lining up in the shotgun and were penalized for illegal touching since the quarterback spiked the ball into his offensive lineman’s foot. Because of the penalty, time expired and Jefferson escaped the first half without surrendering a second score.
White County, needing to redeem themselves, recovered an onsides kick to start the second half. But on their first play from scrimmage, Addison Clay intercepted a pass and ran 30 yards back to around the line of scrimmage. That led to another long Jefferson drive which ended with an eight-yard run by Wood. That made the score 22-7.
White County finally finished a long drive with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Needing a two-point conversion, they dialed up a reverse-pass that was open initially, but Wood made a run at the passer and blocked the ball as it left his hands to prevent the score. Jefferson maintained a 22-13 lead.
“It was a little college play that you’ve seen some folks do, I was worried that he’d be able to run it in without having to throw, but Colby [Wood] made a super play on it.”
Wood added, “I just saw one of the slot receivers come in motion so it was either a feather off and let him score, or go up and try to tackle him. Then I was like get your hands up, if you swat it, you swat it, and if they score, they score. We still have to keep playing them.”
Wood added one more touchdown on Jefferson’s ensuing possession. This time he scored from 20 yards out right up the middle to extend the Dragon lead to 29-13.
White County had one more drive left in them, but a sack forced them into a fourth-and-14 situation. Their quarterback found a receiver open, but he dropped it and turned the ball over to Jefferson. Wood, Cole and Moore ran the clock out to preserve Jefferson’s 29-13 victory.
“No question, we made some big plays on fourth down, the two-point conversion that Colby [Wood] knocked down was huge, I’m proud of the heart in our kids.” Cathcart said. “I don’t know if we’re the prettiest or most efficient group that’s ever graced this field, but I don’t remember the last time we punted so we make the most of our possessions, and defensively we bend but don’t give up a lot of points. Good combination, one feeds the other.”
Wood finished with 148 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. He also caught one pass for a 21-yard touchdown giving him 169 yards of total offense with four scores, including the two-point conversion, in his last game in Memorial Stadium as a Dragon.
“It’s sad that it’s coming to an end,” Wood said. “I’ve been playing here since I was five with all of these brothers, we’ve grew up together. But it’s still time to take care of business, keep moving forward each week and take it one game at a time.”
Cathcart said that Wood is one of those most productive plyers he’s ever been around citing his 6,000-plus yards of offense and 10-plus interceptions.
“He’s got to be one of the most decorated players I’ve been fortunate enough to coach,” Cathcart said. “All those big-time division-one coaches that are so smart might need to come to J-Town to look at him because he sure has made my job a lot easier.”
Bryce Moore, also in his last game in Jefferson, completed seven of nine passes for 118 yards with one touchdown. He added 21 yards on three carries including a long first down run to help run out the clock on their final possession.
“He’s just had an unbelievable year, everything we’ve asked him to do, he’s done exceptionally well,” Cathcart said. “And tonight, they threw some coverage wrinkles at him that we knew they’d throw and we made adjustments for him to throw the ball exceptionally well.”
The Dragons travel to Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Georgia next Friday night for the second round of the AAAA State Playoffs. Ridgeland won the region 6-AAAA Championship and defeated Chapel Hill in the first round.
