Lou Ella Bullock (11-09-17)

JEFFERSON - Lou Ella Jackson Bullock, 89, entered into rest Thursday, November 9, 2017.
Mrs. Bullock was born in Opelika, Ala., and was a homemaker. Mrs. Bullock was a member of the Jefferson Garden Club, and The First Baptist Church of Jefferson where she was active in the Church Circle. Mrs. Bullock was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters, and her daughter and son in law, Beverly and Gary Clark, along with her late husband, Floy Bullock.
Survivors include one son, Glenn Bullock, Jefferson; two granddaughters, Mitzi Dunagan and her husband Mitchell, Cleveland, Ga., and Candice Turner and her husband Trey, Dublin, Ga.; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and loving caregivers at Bentley Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 12, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Helms and the Rev. Richard Dickson officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Park, Commerce. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Saturday, November 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc
