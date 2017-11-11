Cynthia Kay Chambers (11-09-17)

Cynthia Kay Chambers, 57, died on Thursday November 9, 2017.

Mrs. Chambers was the daughter of the late Eldridge and Karen Hall Everett.

Survivors include her husband, Henry Chambers; children, Bradley Barton, Will Chambers, Paige Barton, Courtney Chambers, and Justin Hulsey; brother, Ray Everett; three grandchildren; nieces, Brittany Everett, Jennifer Everett, Christina Barton; nephews, Josh Barton, Stephen Barton, Hristos Barton; and one great-nephew, Bryson Briscoe.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 12, at Midway Christian at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to Midway Christian Church.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Old Website

