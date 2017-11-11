NICHOLSON - Michael Grady Miller, 70, died Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Miller was born in Athens, the son of the late Grady and Mazelle Dye Miller. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a retired poultry farmer. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Smith Miller; and sisters, Elaine Highfield and Regina Adams.
Survivors include his sons, Mike Miller (Tiffany) and Bob Miller, all of Oakwood; daughter, Larea Kriesse (Michael), Machesney Park, Ill.; sister, Janice Miller, Nicholson; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the family at 4514 Railroad Street, Oakwood, GA 30566.
Little Ward Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Miller (11-09-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry