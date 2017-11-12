Banks County will once again be celebrating the presenting of awards at the annual Banks County Agriculture Awards Banquet on November 13 at 7 p.m.
The event will be held at Mt Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County located at 2405 Hwy 52, Lula.
Awards being presented are: Farmer of the Year, Woman in Agriculture, Agribusiness of the Year and Hall of Fame.
Host Sponsors are: Banks County Farm Bureau, Banks County Chamber CVB and Banks County Extension.
Farm-City Week will be celebrated along with the rich history of agriculture and farming in Banks County and Georgia by a guest speaker.
A dinner will be served. RSVP to: Banks County Extension Office at 706-677-6230 or by email – uge1011@uga.edu or Banks County Farm Bureau office at 706-677-2215 or by email – jajackson@gfb.org no later than November 6.
Agriculture Awards to be presented
