Agriculture Awards to be presented

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Sunday, November 12. 2017
Banks County will once again be celebrating the presenting of awards at the annual Banks County Agriculture Awards Banquet on November 13 at 7 p.m.
The event will be held at Mt Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County located at 2405 Hwy 52, Lula.
Awards being presented are: Farmer of the Year, Woman in Agriculture, Agribusiness of the Year and Hall of Fame.
Host Sponsors are: Banks County Farm Bureau, Banks County Chamber CVB and Banks County Extension.
Farm-City Week will be celebrated along with the rich history of agriculture and farming in Banks County and Georgia by a guest speaker.
A dinner will be served. RSVP to: Banks County Extension Office at 706-677-6230 or by email – uge1011@uga.edu or Banks County Farm Bureau office at 706-677-2215 or by email – jajackson@gfb.org no later than November 6.
