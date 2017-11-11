David Osborn (11-09-17)

VIDALIA, GA - William David Osborn, 77, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia.
Mr. Osborn was born in Alexander City, Ala. on October 29, 1940, the son of the late Sidney Osborn and Florene Hamlet Osborn. He was a business manager, having worked at Green Seed Company and Ring Around, and was a member of Danielsville Evangelical Church.
David was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Dorothy. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed painting and spending time with his wife.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Smith Osborn.
Funeral services will be held at Danielsville Evangelical Church on Sunday, November 12, at 4 p.m., with the Revs. Billy Frank Carey and Dwayne Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. The family is at the home of Mrs. Allene Smith, 56 Harry Pauls Road, Danielsville, GA.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
