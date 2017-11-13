Marvin Tiller (11-11-17)

ATHENS - Marvin Tiller, 75, South Jackson Community, entered into rest Saturday, November 11, 2017.
Mr. Tiller was born in Abbeville, S.C., the son of the late Guy and Minnie Lou Anthony Tiller. Mr. Tiller was a retired plumber with Ingram Plumbing Company and of the Christian denomination. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Berry and Frank Tiller.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Freda Baerne Tiller, Athens; daughter, Cynthia Wilson, Charlotte, N.C.; son, Russell Tiller and his wife Diane, Greensboro, Ga.; grandson, Michael Tiller and his wife Chrissy, Jefferson; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 13, from the Redstone United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Conwell officiating with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Johnny Stancil, Kirby Lavender, Jack Baerne, Roy Baerne, Chris Motes and Michael Tiller. The family will receive friends at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 2340 Prince Avenue, Suite A, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
