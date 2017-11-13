Hanna Mullins top choice for economic developer

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Monday, November 13. 2017
Hanna Mullins is the top choice by the Banks County Board of Commissioners for the economic developer position.
The BOC announced on Monday that she is the top finalist. An official vote has not yet been taken to hire her. The procedure for filling a position such as this is to announce up to three finalists and then take an official vote within the next 14 days.
Mullins has served as executive director of the Washington-Wilkes Development Authority and executive director of the Candler County Industrial Authority in Metter. She has also served as real estate manager of M&M Contracting of Jasper and worked with business development for the Barnett Southern Corporation in Washington.
Mullins has a bachelor’s degree in business administration in management from Kennesaw State University and a master of arts in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.