Hanna Mullins top choice for economic developer

Hanna Mullins is the top choice by the Banks County Board of Commissioners for the economic developer position.
The BOC announced on Monday that she is the top finalist. An official vote has not yet been taken to hire her. The procedure for filling a position such as this is to announce up to three finalists and then take an official vote within the next 14 days.
Mullins has served as executive director of the Washington-Wilkes Development Authority and executive director of the Candler County Industrial Authority in Metter. She has also served as real estate manager of M&M Contracting of Jasper and worked with business development for the Barnett Southern Corporation in Washington.
Mullins has a bachelor’s degree in business administration in management from Kennesaw State University and a master of arts in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University.
