PENDERGRASS - Kevin Francis Elinski, 60, passed away Friday, November 10, 2017.
Kevin was a Buffalo Bills and Red Sox fan. He loved motorcycles, fixing things, his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife, Diana M. Elinski; sons, Michael Kevin Elinski, Robert Francis Elinski and wife Stephanie, all of Sugar Hill, and Joseph Andrew Elinski, Gainesville; brothers, Dennis Elinski, Texas; sisters, Jackey Elinski, Karen Elinski, Kathy Elinski, Kristi McAleer and husband Michael, all of New York, Kayrl Harris, Washington, and Kim Elinski Goldworn, New York; and grandchildren, Gloria Elinski and Robert K. Elinski.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Brenden Myers will be officiating. Interment will be cremation. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a local COPD Organization of choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Kevin Elinski (11-10-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry