DANIELSVILLE - Cedrick Bianchi, 76, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017.
Born in Los Angeles, Calif., he was the son of the late Augustus Bianchi and Ethel Little Bianchi. Mr. Bianchi retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years. Following his time in the Air Force, he worked for 20 years at the Florida Department of Corrections. He enjoyed farming, cows and was a member of Community Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hewett Bianchi; and two brothers, Phillip Bianchi and James Bianchi.
Survivors include his children, James (Lissa) Bianchi, Chrissy (Landy) Dowdy and Sandi (Shawn) Stilwell; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and special friends, Tim and Michelle Fagan and their children, Brandon Fagan, Scott Fagan and Wyatt McBride.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 15, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Fletcher, Drake Fletcher, Tyler Stilwell, Allen Bianchi, William Bianchi and Brandon Fagan. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Cedrick Bianchi (11-12-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry