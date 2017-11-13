Mary Wood (10-10-17)

COMMERCE - Mary Lee Wood, 82, died Friday, November 10, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Wood was born in Kiln, Miss., the daughter of the late Lucien M. and Sedonia Necaisse Lee. She was a member of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church and was a retired registered nurse from BJC Medical Center. Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Harrell Sr.; second husband, James Horace Wood; sons, Robert Harrell Jr. and William Atkins; and daughters. Connie Gonzalez and Nell Morgan.
Survivors include her daughters, Katherine Evans, Commerce, Beth Harrell, Commerce, Robbin Roling, Commerce, Christina Bulls, Commerce, Peggy Carter, Carrollton, and Judy Griffin, Texas; sons, Ronnie Atkins, Duluth, and Buzzy Atkins, Clarksville, Tenn.; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 19, at 2 p.m., from St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church with Father Vincent Sullivan officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
