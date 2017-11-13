Nelson McCarty (11-10-17)

ROYSTON - James Nelson McCarty, 64, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston.
Mr. McCarty was born in Commerce on December 23, 1952, the son of the late James Edwin McCarty and Helen Branyon McCarty. He was a large animal caretaker, having worked with the UGA Large Animal Vet Hospital, and was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Royston.
Survivors include his wife, Daphne Atkinson McCarty; loving dog, Mollie; and brother, Billy Darrell McCarty.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, with the Revs. Kenny Davison, Paul Jamison and Reggie Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in the Cary Memorial Gardens in Royston. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening. The family is at the home of Ms. Karen Coile, 1511 Harrison Bridge Road, Royston, GA.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Riverside Baptist Church Brotherhood Distress Fund in care of Edward Dowell, 234 Marion Street, Royston, GA.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
