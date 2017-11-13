Sandra Gaskins (11-11-17)

COMMERCE - Sandra Davis Gaskins, 78, died Saturday, November 11, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Gaskins was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., the daughter of the late, Donald and Charlene VanHeusen Ortman. Mrs. Gaskins was a homemaker, a member of Liberty Church, and a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Gaskins had her pilot’s license and enjoyed going daily to the Jackson County Senior Citizen Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jack Gaskins, Sr.; daughters, Bonnie Jo Gaskins and Elieen Maggard-Tooley; brother, Jim Davis; and sister, Patricia Davis.
Survivors include her sons, Billy Jack Gaskins, Jr.(Jose “Che”), Commerce, and Donald Gaskins (Wendy), Seale, Ala.; daughters, Cheryl Anne Soares (Richard), Murfreesboro, Tenn., Sandra “Pinky” Gaskins Holbert, Belpre, Ohio, Brenda Bonds (Danny), Commerce, and Charlene “Kim” Gaskins Hernandez (Brett), Bostwick, Ga.; sister, Charlotte Davis Lane (Jerry), Pennsylvania; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; and her loving dog, Penny.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 13, at 11 a.m., from Liberty Church the with Rev. Richard Davis officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
