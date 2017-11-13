The Banks County E-9-1-1 Center is again coordinating the Santa Shoebox for Seniors efforts.
Items that are donated will be placed in wrapped shoe boxes. Items needed include: small throw blanket, calendars, socks, slippers, nail clippers, brush, comb, mirror, magazines, games, books, lotions, scented soaps, handkerchiefs and flashlights. Those who donate are asked not to include candy or razors.
The shoeboxes are delivered to two nursing homes, the senior citizen’s center and elders in the community who are in need.
Drop off locations are: Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Banks County Public Library, Banks County Recreation Department, Homer City Hall, Banks County Fire/EMS Administration Office and Banks County Courthouse.
Public safety workers taking collections for Santa Shoebox for Seniors
