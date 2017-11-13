BOC approves subdivision expansion

Tumbling Creek Subdivision off of Hwy. 72 can now expand.
Madison County commissioners approved a request Nov. 6 for Adam Swann, representing Stephen and Valerie Fennell, to rezone 26.5 acres from business to residential. Swann intends to purchase the property to expand the subdivision by 17 homes on approximate 1.5-acre lots. The houses will be a minimum of 1,650 square feet with 50-foot setbacks from adjoining properties.
Attorney Victor Johnson represented the applicants. He said there has never been any business interest in the property, which is currently zoned for business. He noted that the land is in the county’s designated high-growth zone.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland noted that the houses will be near established chicken houses.
“No complaints or whining when the wind blows,” he said.
The board also approved a request by Mariela Espinoza to rezone 2.3 acres from R-2 to R-R at 265 Stone Mill Run. She intends to have goats on the property. The rezoning was approved by a 3-2 vote, with Theresa Bettis and John Pethel voting “No.” Bettis voiced concern about goats on such a small tract of land. Commissioner Lee Allen, who voted in favor of the rezoning, reminded the applicant of county fencing guidelines and said he will visit the property to make sure the rules are followed.
The BOC approved a rezoning for an additional home site on a 4.56-acre piece of property on Sailors Road.
Also Monday, the board approved several amendments to the county zoning ordinance. This included allowing conditional use permits in industrial zones for the following types of business: chemical manufacturing, leather and hide tanning, paper manufacturing, manufacturing petroleum and coal products and wood-preservation establishments. No specific requests for such businesses were mentioned. The board also agreed to require newly fashionable “tiny houses” on wheels to be treated like RVs or campers under county guidelines. If they have a foundation, they’ll be treated like houses. The board approved the definition of a “stack house” as follows: “a structure used for temporary storage of animal waste.”
In other matters, commissioner John Pethel asked chairman John Scarborough if he inquired about having the state perform an audit of county assessments. Pethel said he’s gotten complaints about unfair assessments, with similar properties being valued very differently. Scarborough said he spoke with both the local tax commissioner and chief appraiser. He said he was told the state already performs random sampling of assessments as part of its approval of the county digest. Pethel said he didn’t think that was good enough.
“They (the state) don’t realize how many discrepancies there are,” he said.
Scarborough said the two or three major discrepancies in values that were discovered have been resolved and that the county hasn’t seen many complaints beyond the appeal hearings.
Also Monday, Mike Mathis was approved as the Republican representative on the county elections board. He will serve a four-year term. The three-person board includes a non-partisan chairperson and representatives from both Democratic and Republican parties.
The board disbanded the animal control board. Animal control cases will now be heard in the probate court.
The commissioners heard a quarterly report from library branch manager Jennifer Ivey, who told the board that the library had 50 adult programs and 537 participants between July and September and 90 children’s programs with 2,124 kids in attendance during the same time period. A total of 24,020 people visited the library during that time. Ivey said long-time library employee Alisa Claytor has given notice of her retirement, effective Feb. 15.
