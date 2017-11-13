IDA talks long-range water plans

Madison County’s Industrial Authority has big plans for water line development in the southern half of the county; the problem is being able to fund those projects and pay back loans, while also looking to build a large enough customer base to turn a profit.
The IDA met Tuesday morning for a water system public meeting to go over those plans and options for future funding.
IDA engineer Chris Quigley told the board that his firm had put “everything but the kitchen sink” into a $7.3 million future water line plan they will submit to the Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority (GEFA) later this year.
Quigley said by submitting such a broad plan broken down into individual projects, the county will be able to review any grants and low interest loans they are approved for and then decide whether or not to move forward on certain parts of the project, such as storage tanks (estimated cost $1.2 million).
The plan calls for new water mains in the western, central and southern part of the county in unincorporated areas, an interconnection to the Elberton water system (an important long range goal), two storage tanks (one near the Columbia feed mill on Hwy. 72 and one in the area of Neese Commerce Road) and new well development for groundwater resources, along with well rehabilitation of existing wells.
“Madison County has a tradition of being ready to take advantage of an opportunity,” Quigley said.
He told the board that right now, GEFA could be expected to provide a 25-to-50-percent grant to projects they approve, with the remainder being in the form of a low interest loan.
“You can cut the project into pieces as you have done in the past,” Quigley said.
After Tuesday’s meeting, the next step is to submit the plan to the state, receive approval from the EPD and then wait to see what funds are approved early next year. At that point, the board will decide what, if any projects they want to move forward with.
Chairman Bruce Azevedo said the problem is the IDA is financially “maxed out” right now with the loans they already have.
“We need more revenue streams, we need the cities, along with the new (renewable energy) plant in Colbert to buy in,” he said. “It is not financially feasible right now (to take on new loans).”
County board of commissioner chairman John Scarborough said he had spoken with engineers working at the Colbert plant and that he did not feel the plant would be up and running (and producing revenue) until 2019.
IDA Executive Director Marvin White said he had received a number of water requests from fire departments and others and that the Georgia Renewable Power Plant in Colbert will need a huge amount of water to operate (1.3 million gallons per day at maximum demand).
“It is so important for us not to take off too big a piece (of the project) right now,” Scarborough cautioned. Scarborough also brought up the need for county sewer, particularly along the Hwy. 72 corridor. Quigley said sewer projects were “a tougher road to go down” by seeking USDA grant/loan combos. He said it would be best to have the county, cities and the school system all involved “with skin in the game” on a sewer project for the county.
