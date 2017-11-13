High school student charged with threatening others

A high school student was charged with terroristic threats and acts through the juvenile court system last week after several students reportedly heard him talk about bringing a gun to school and shooting other students.
The mother of another student reportedly met with an assistant principal on Oct. 30 to report that her child heard the student make some threatening statements about “what was going to happen at school.”
The administrator then reported the conversation to resource officer Lt. Mark Jerome. According to the incident report, the woman said the student made a statement to her son that he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot Lt. Jerome and “then take his gun and shoot other students with it.”
The student then reportedly acted like his cellphone was a pistol and said, “y’all are going to be scared when it’s the real thing!”
Lt. Jerome also witnessed two other male students giving statements to another school administrator. One of the boys said he’d heard the student in question talk about “shooting up the school” in the past but does not take him seriously. The other boy said he had also heard him talk about other school shootings and “what the final outcome turns out to be.”
The boy’s foster parent was told that he could not return to school until a tribunal is held. The foster parent reportedly told the school system that guns are in the home, but that they would make sure the boy did not have contact with them, according to the report.
In another incident, a student was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation last week after he threatened himself with a box cutter he had brought to school concealed on his person. The sheriff’s office issued the following statement on its Facebook page: “To all parents of high school kids. You may have heard that multiple deputies responded to the high school to assist the School Resource Officer approximately an hour ago. There was a student who was battling depression and he was threatening to harm himself. The student was isolated in a conference room with the guidance counselor, school faculty and the SRO. The student possessed a small blade and no other weapon was involved. He did the right thing and the blade was collected. The student, nor anyone else, was harmed. The student was transported to the hospital for medical and mental evaluation. Please say a prayer for all of our children in the schools.”
In a third incident at the high school, a student was charged with simple battery after he reportedly attacked another student in a boys’ restroom at the school. According to the report, the boy struck the other boy about the body until he fell onto the restroom floor, where he struck him several more times. A video of the incident was forwarded to the juvenile justice system to review, according to the report.
Also this past week, a female passenger in a truck was critically injured and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 106 at 9:52 p.m., Nov. 5. A second person suffered non-critical injuries. More information was not available as of press time.
Other incidents in Madiso County this past week included:
•On Oct. 30, a man on Tabor Chapel Road reported that his home had been burglarized. He told Deputy Joseph Black that someone came into his house through a window and stole several items, including his late wife’s purse with her personal effects. The man named a couple of possible suspects and the matter remains under investigation.
•Two reports of possible child molestation were investigated by the sheriff’s office last week; one on Woodale Street and another on Edgewood Drive.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Madison Oaks Drive on Nov. 1. A woman there reported that someone had vandalized her property, putting toilet paper in her front yard trees and egging her vehicle. Someone had also put Vaseline on her door handles, syrup on her vehicle’s windshield and placed plastic forks near her mailbox that spelled out an obscenity. The woman stated that she did not know anyone that could have done this and that she did not have any problems with her neighbors.
•A woman on Horace Reed Road reported to Deputy Austin Blake last week that people had been on her property placing “bugs” in her house and in her cell phones. She named three suspects and said they also had keys to her house and have hacked her wireless internet, computers, tablets and phones. She stated she would like a report on file.
•A caller reported that a black woman was spotted walking down Clover Street towards Paoli Street in Comer, crying and carrying a plastic bag full of clothing. The caller stated the bag was ripped and clothing was scattered in the roadway. Deputy Zachary Brooks responded to the scene but could not locate the woman. The witness said he was out checking the city’s fire hydrants when he spotted the woman and asked if he could help or call the police for her. He said the suspect asked him not to call police and told him to leave her alone. The clothing was retrieved and placed into a locker at the sheriff’s office for safekeeping.
•There were two suicide attempts reported to the sheriff’s office last week.
•Middle school resource officer Sgt. Brandon Moss met with a middle school student on Nov. 3 about her receiving obscene material over the Social Media app Snapchat. She told him that on Oct. 25 she added a person to her Snapchat account named “Tyler,” believing that he was someone she went to school with, but later realized he was not. She said that that day “Tyler” began sending her pictures of his penis on Snapchat. She said that she told him to stop sending pictures, but when she woke up the next morning he had sent another picture. After that the pictures stopped until she got another on Nov. 2. His location was listed as Magee, Mississippi and his age as 17. The girl’s mother said she was aware of the incident and had told her daughter to report it. Moss told her the case would be turned over to investigations.
•A shoplifter was reported at Ingles on Nov. 6. A manger said a white female came into the store and walked out with $60 worth of frozen salmon. She said she left in a white Ford Ranger heading toward Athens.
