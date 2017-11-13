Schools start superintendent search

Madison County’s search for a new school superintendent is now officially under way.
Superintendent Allen McCannon announced his retirement at the end of this school year.
The county school board agreed Nov. 3 to use the search firm King-Cooper & Associates to facilitate the search. The search firm will carry out the board’s directives to advertise the vacant position across the state and nation. Vacancy announcements will be mailed to all school districts in Georgia and to all Georgia RESAs. The vacancy will be posted on the websites of the school system, the Georgia School Boards Association, the Georgia School Superintendents Association, and the search firm.
“We plan to find the best individual to carry on the progress we’ve made to improve our schools and student outcomes under the leadership of Dr. Allen McCannon,” said Robert Hooper, board chairman.
The board has established a tentative timeline, which includes accepting applications until Dec. 29, with selection of the new superintendent by late February.
During the month of December, the board will survey community members and employees to establish a profile by which applications will be evaluated. The search plan includes several board meetings to review applications received and to prepare for the interview process.
“It is the board’s desire to conduct a thorough search process that involves the community and employees while maintaining the necessary confidentiality of applicants until there is public release of finalists as specified by state statute,” officials said.
Board members anticipate conducting first and second-round interviews during the month of January. The BOE chose to not establish a fixed number of interviews to conduct until the applicant pool is reviewed. The board expects to announce one to three finalists for the position in early February and to make the final selection and complete the process by the end of February.
The search firm, King-Cooper and Associates, will receive and process all applications, research all applicants for the Board, handle all communications with applicants, and present all information on all applicants for the Board’s consideration.
“We handle the details of the search and provide the best possible information for the board to make a good decision but we don’t tell the board who to hire,” said Sandy Addis, lead facilitator of the search for King-Cooper and Associates. “Our job is to secure a strong pool of applicants and to assist the board to select the very best superintendent for Madison County.”
Interested applicants should contact Addis, 864-934-8572; Frank King, 706-647-0686; or Henry L. Cooper, 478-397-1976; or visit www.kingcooper.com.
