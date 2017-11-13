Bus driver to be honored for her quick action to protect her students

It was an October afternoon much like any other in the long career of bus driver Cynthia Layton, except it turned out to be quite different from anything she’d ever experienced.
She picked up her 40-plus middle and high schoolers as usual that Friday afternoon, Oct. 20, and headed out on her well-known Colbert route.
“I love my job and my kids and they are my ‘bus family,’” she said. “We all treat each other with respect and we don’t see differences, we are all on that bus together.”
That day, she’d made her first two or three stops when she came to her next scheduled stop on Honeysuckle Road where she was to let off a middle school child. As she approached the home, she noticed a man in a pickup truck sitting in the driveway. As she made the stop the truck’s back wheels began to spin as if to it was about to leave, except the front part of the bus was blocking his access to the road.
Layton said she knew something was not exactly right. She questioned the student to see if she was OK about getting off the bus and to make sure she felt safe. The girl told her she did.
Layton cautioned her to walk at an angle away from the back of the truck towards her front porch and told her she’d keep the bus at the stop until she saw her safely inside. Layton saw the girl’s father come out onto the porch, so she felt a little better, until unbelievably, he raised his arm and fired a couple of shots from a pistol he aimed at the pickup next to the bus.
“She’d (student) gotten no more than a few feet from the door,” Layton remembers. “I called to her to get back on the bus and she came right back and we got out of there.”
Layton said she immediately contacted her supervisor at the bus shop, Transportation Director Karrie Poteete.
“She told me what happened and I got on another phone to 9-1-1,” Poteete said. As the dispatcher directed, Poteete told Layton to drive to a safe spot to pull over away from the area before she stopped.
Layton guesses she drove about a mile, checking on the kids as she went to make sure no one was hurt. When a deputy’s vehicle pulled up behind her she felt safe to pull over.
“The kids were scared and some of them ducked and it was chaotic, of course,” Layton said. “But they all handled themselves well under the circumstances.”
Poteete and superintendent Dr. Allen McCannon went to the scene together. Parents were notified as quickly as possible and some picked up their children at the scene. McCannon said this is usually against protocol, but he made an exception in this extreme incidence.
McCannon then got on the bus with Layton and rode the rest of the route with her to drop off the remaining children.
“All the kids were doing OK,” McCannon said.
No bullet holes or other damage was found to the bus.
“She did great,” Madison County Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn said right after the incident happened. “That was exactly the right thing to do.”
Layton said in all her 19 years as a driver, she’s never experienced anything like that and is just glad everyone is OK.
McCannon also said Layton did everything exactly right. “She was already alerted that things might not be right,” he said. “And her experience and training kicked in right away. She followed our safety protocol to a T.”
Poteete agreed.
“I am very very proud of Cynthia,” she said. “She had another route right after that one at 5:45 p.m. for Colbert Elementary’s Camp Raiders and I asked her if I could find someone else to run it for her but she said, ‘no I am fine’…she’s a trooper.”
For Layton’s part, she said it was that night before reality really kicked in. “I was just stunned and so shocked that he (father) would shoot that gun when his child was getting off the bus,” she said, tears in her eyes. “I am just glad no one was hurt.”
She said the only person she called afterwards was her own daughter. “She works in a bank and I knew someone might come in talking about it and I didn’t want her to be worried,” she said.
McCannon said a letter went home to parents the next day explaining what had happened. “Parents were concerned, of course, but calm, they knew the incident was out of our control but that we’d handled it appropriately,” he said.
Poteete said she’d heard nothing but praise for Layton and it has been noted over and over again how well she takes care of her kids.
Layton will be recognized at the Nov. 14 Board of Education business meeting for her quick action to protect her students. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the board office.
(Note: As reported in the Oct. 26 issue of The Journal, two Colbert men were arrested in this incident, which stemmed from a civil dispute over work on a vehicle.)
