Two people are in custody and one to two other suspects are being sought in an attempted robbery of Bank of America in Winder, according to WJBB radio.
The Barrow County School System's Winder cluster schools have been placed on soft lockdown, according to Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services.
"Soft lockdown means that all exterior doors are locked and access is controlled very closely," Greene said. "Under soft lockdown we continue normal operations inside the building. We will remain in soft lockdown until we get a clearance from law enforcement."
Check back for updates.
Report: 2 in custody, 1-2 others sought for attempted bank robbery in Winder
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry