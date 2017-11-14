STATHAM - Sally Louette Sims Manders, 68, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017.
She was a member of Midway Christian Church. Sally was a member of The Red Hatters and a past member of The East Georgia Genealogy Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Leona Long Sims ;and a sister, Reba Palmer.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy McDonough (Bryan), Alpharetta; two sons, Richard and Cowboy Manders, both of Statham; a brother, Wendell Sims (Lynn), Watkinsville; two sisters, Pat Porter, Hartwell, and Nancy Faulkner, Statham; her husband, John R. Manders, Jr.; and two grandsons, Brady and Mason McDonough.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 16, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Sally Manders (11-12-17)
