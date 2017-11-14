Sally Manders (11-12-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, November 14. 2017
STATHAM - Sally Louette Sims Manders, 68, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017.

She was a member of Midway Christian Church. Sally was a member of The Red Hatters and a past member of The East Georgia Genealogy Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Leona Long Sims ;and a sister, Reba Palmer.

Survivors include a daughter, Tammy McDonough (Bryan), Alpharetta; two sons, Richard and Cowboy Manders, both of Statham; a brother, Wendell Sims (Lynn), Watkinsville; two sisters, Pat Porter, Hartwell, and Nancy Faulkner, Statham; her husband, John R. Manders, Jr.; and two grandsons, Brady and Mason McDonough.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 16, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.