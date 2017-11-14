JEFFERSON - Mary Hazel Rachels Stanton, 86 entered into rest Tuesday, November 14, 2017.
Mrs. Stanton was born in Wadley, Ga., the daughter of the late Wylie Brown Rachels and Gertie Maude Ivie Rachels. Mrs. Stanton was a retired dental technician and was a member of Academy Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonetta Andrews and Annette Davis; brother, Winston Rachels; daughter, Delores Ann Rich; two sons, David and William Stanton; and her husband, Gerald E. Stanton.
Survivors include four sons, Gerald E. Stanton, Jr. Farmington, Minn., Wylie Thomas Stanton, St. Petersburg, Fla., Arthur Stanton, Gainesville, and James Stanton, Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters, Jane Bush, Hoschton, and Girlene Barnes, Hogansville; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; special friends, Betty and Eric Shelton, Kevin and Shayla Crow, Jackie Walker; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 18, from the Academy Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Academy Baptist Church, 689 Academy Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Mary Stanton (11-14-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry