No arrests made yet in Winder armored truck robbery

No arrests have been made yet and at least two suspects are still being sought following an armored truck robbery in Winder Tuesday morning.
According to a Winder Police Department, at approximately 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, at least two suspects wearing masks physically assaulted the driver of an armored truck as he was servicing a drive-up ATM behind the Bank of America on Broad Street. The suspects, who were wearing dark clothing, forced the driver to the ground and took his weapon. They fled on foot and fired two shots as they ran. No one was shot during the incident. Both suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including the GBI, FBI and the Winder Police Department. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office assisted in establishing a perimeter at the scene while the Statham Police Department and the Georgia Department of Corrections assisted with their K-9 units.
The Barrow County School System's Winder cluster schools have been placed on soft lockdown, according to Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services.
"Soft lockdown means that all exterior doors are locked and access is controlled very closely," Greene said. "Under soft lockdown we continue normal operations inside the building. We will remain in soft lockdown until we get a clearance from law enforcement."
Anyone seeing anything suspicious in this area is encouraged to call the Winder Police Department at 770-867-2156.
