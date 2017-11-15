An industry that seemed poised to lease space in the Commerce 85 Logistics Park backed out of the proposed arrangement.
The industry, also known as “Project Pine,” was a distribution center that would be about 1 million square feet and considered a 97-acre site in the Commerce 85 Logistics Park.
A change in the company’s management also changed plans for several projects, including the location of a plant in Commerce, local officials said.
It was expected to be near the Ollie’s distribution center that is on Steve Reynolds Industrial Boulevard. The land is owned by Rooker, a real estate company in Atlanta that developed the business park.
The Commerce park is adjacent to Interstate 85 and along Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
The Jackson County Industrial Development Authority met twice in closed session for about 50 minutes each time to discuss the project.
Jim Shaw, director of economic development for the county, said in August he sent the prospect an offer for incentives and local assistance.
The project had reached the point that a “land disturbance” permit was sought for a 79-acre site in the business park.
The project came to the county’s attention through the developer, Rooker.
Commerce industry backs away
