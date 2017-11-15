A shortage of bus drivers, sickness and absenteeism, an aging bus fleet and a jump in student riders has slammed the Jackson County School System this year. The result has been ongoing delays in picking up students in the mornings and getting them home in the afternoons.
In a bid to fix some of the problems, system transportation leaders have combined high school and middle school routes on the east side of the county and are reviewing other steps to more quickly pick up and deliver students in its 83 daily bus routes.
But the fundamental problem, officials said at last week’s board of education meeting, is a critical lack of bus drivers. The booming local economy and plethora of available full time jobs has drained the pool of potential drivers. Historically, bus drivers in the area were farmers who drove buses for access to health insurance. But the waning of the agricultural economy has made that less of an option and the growth of households with both parents working full time has constricted other avenues for luring part-time drivers.
See the full story in the Nov. 15 issue of The Jackson Herald.
More bus drivers needed for county routes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry