Pendergrass trial could go to jury this week

The decade-long legal case between two former Pendergrass employees and the town could go to the jury by the end of this week.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs, former Pendergrass city clerk Katherine Rintoul and former Pendergrass policeman William Garner, rested their case late Tuesday afternoon. Lawyers defending the city said they plan to lay out their case starting Wednesday morning and to finish by sometime Thursday.
Rintoul and Garner sued the City of Pendergrass first in 2009, claiming they were dismissed or forced out from their jobs after they went public with allegations of questionable expenditures in the town. The two plaintiffs lost that original case, which was filed in federal court.
In 2011, Rintoul and Garner filed a second lawsuit in Jackson County Superior Court, which is what is now being heard before a jury of eight women and six men.
See the full story in the Nov. 15 issue of The Jackson Herald.
