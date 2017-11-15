The Nicholson City Council was slated to hold a special called meeting Wednesday about the town’s plans to purchase the former Benton Elementary School property.
The Jackson County Board of Education offered the facility to the city via a quit claim deed, according to city clerk Debra Fontaine. If approved, the city would receive the property “as is” and the school district would convey the title to the city.
Nicholson slated to get Benton
