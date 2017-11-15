Football: Bulldoggs hit the road for second round matchup at Harrison on Frida

Coming off its first playoff win in 24 years, the excitement around the Winder-Barrow football team is running rampant.
And it’s providing much-needed fuel for head coach Heath Webb and his staff this week as they prepare for the Bulldoggs’ second-round matchup at Harrison on Friday, spending extra-long hours at the office to prepare for the battle from every possible angle.
“When you get to this point in the year and you’re one of the final 16 teams playing in your class, the gives your players a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” Webb said Monday. “To see that out of our guys is definitely inspiring to me and all the other coaches.”
What also inspired Webb was the play of the Bulldoggs’ offensive and defensive lines in last week’s 36-7 first-round rout over Chattahoochee.
The Bulldoggs (9-2) dominated the game up front, rolling up over 350 yards on the ground and getting 211 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown from junior running back Jamar Mack.
Sterling Sumpter added 82 yards on 15 carries and a pair of scores, and the Bulldoggs had 10 runs of 10 or more yards and several more in the 7-to-9-yard range.
Winder-Barrow’s defense was pretty stout as well, holding Chattahoochee’s strong running game to just 83 yards when factoring in sacks.
“What it proves to our team is when you win at the line, you’ve got a chance to be really successful,” Webb said. “That’s something we have been missing at certain points during the season, but we can use last week’s game as a positive example.
“To be able to hand the ball off and get nice chunks of yards without having to put the ball in the air was nice. When you get a big lead and can run the ball, run the clock and melt the game away, that’s a good recipe for success.”
Ball control may be even more crucial for the Doggs, the No. 2 seed out of GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA, on Friday as they take on Harrison, the Region 6 champs.
The Hoyas (8-3) are coming off a thrilling 33-28 last-minute win over Alexander last week, but will once again be without who national recruiting analysts consider to be the consensus No. 1 overall player in the country.
Senior quarterback Justin Fields, who has committed to Georgia, broke his finger in Harrison’s nationally-televised win over Dalton on Oct. 19 and has been declared out for the season.
See the full story in the Nov. 15 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
