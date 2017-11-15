Basketball: Deep, veteran Lady Doggs set for another run at a ring

The Winder-Barrow High School girls basketball team has been on the doorstep of a state championship the last two years.
In 2015-16, the Lady Bulldoggs lost by one point in the GHSA Class AAAAA finals. Last season they won their first region title in 55 years but, saddled with injuries and starters not at 100 percent, came up short in the Class AAAAAA Elite Eight to eventual state champion Mays.
As her team prepared for a preseason scrimmage last week at North Oconee, first-year Winder-Barrow head coach Kimberly Garren penned a letter to the Lady Bulldoggs that ended with a question: “Will you go ring-chasing with me this season?”
The answer wasn’t a difficult one for a talented, veteran team, the bulk of which has been around for the 50-13 run the past two years and has been agonizingly close to a ring.
“Last year, we knew a ring was the goal but we kind of tip-toed around it and it wasn’t spoken about,” said Garren, who was an assistant at Winder-Barrow the past four seasons and was tapped in April to replace Brandon Thomas who took the head coaching job at Pickens High School a month earlier. “This year it’s at the forefront of our minds and the girls are very committed. I can’t keep them out of the gym. It’s been every morning, every afternoon, almost every Sunday. Someone is wanting to get in and work on their game. You can tell they’re excited and committed and are coming right out of the gate this year.”
Garren isn’t mincing words or sugarcoating anything.
The Lady Doggs, who open their season Saturday against Central Gwinnett in the Tabo’s Tip-Off Classic at Jefferson, understand they are the heavy favorite to repeat as Region 8-AAAAAA champs. Their toughest competition from a year ago, Gainesville, figures to be solid once again, but lost its best player to graduation.
They understand that they’re one of the favorites to win the state title because of their deep and talented roster.
Four starters, including a pair of all-state players, return along with several key bench pieces.
