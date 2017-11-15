Basketball: With improved depth, Bulldoggs aiming higher this season

In Winder-Barrow boys basketball coach Ron Garren’s eyes, the process of turning the program around began two summers ago.
That 2015-16 team struggled mightily, winning just two games. The Bulldoggs had another losing season last year at 11-18, but won enough games to get into the state tournament for the first time in seven years.
The talent is growing and, just as importantly, Garren said, the depth is too.
“The real key and the huge difference between this team and any of the others I’ve coached the last few years is our depth; that’s always been our Achilles heel,” said Garren, who is entering the fifth season of his second stint with Winder-Barrow and his 39th year overall as a head coach. “We feel like we can go as much as 10 deep right now whereas last year we really only had six players getting significant minutes at the varsity level. We’ve got seven seniors this year and at least four juniors who should have a chance to get into the rotation. I feel like any of those guys can give us the opportunity to be successful.”
The Bulldoggs return only three players with significant varsity experience in seniors Jay Griggs, Lamonta Mack and Tramon Campbell. Campbell will slide in at point guard with Griggs at the shooting guard, and Mack, also a football player for the school, will be one of the forwards once he joins the team.
Josh Sims, another senior football player who played basketball his freshman and sophomore years before sitting out last season, is back as are Evan Cox and fellow seniors Cameron Harris and Desmond Torregano.
“This summer Josh Sims really brought a tremendous work ethic to the program and he will definitely be best defensive basketball player,” Garren said. “If we play a team that has an outstanding guard who can score, he’ll be assigned to him. Desmond had some health issues last year that kept him sidelined. Evan chose not play as a junior but is back and has earned the uniform.”
Beyond Mack, Campbell and Griggs, the Bulldoggs won’t have a set starting lineup, which is where the depth Garren speaks of becomes vital.
“I understand that kids want to be a starter but I’ve always told my teams if you want to really know what a coach thinks about your ability, who the coach has starting the fourth quarter in close games gives you a much better idea of where you are,” Garren said. “As the year progresses, we’ll have multiple lineups to suit us best against the team we’re playing that day.”
