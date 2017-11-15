Basketball: ‘Lofty’ goals for Wildcats under first-year coach Bernstein

The past few months have been a whirlwind for Spencer Bernstein since he was named the new Apalachee head boys basketball coach.
But the former long-time Hillgrove assistant has “enjoyed every minute of it” as he prepares to begin his head coaching career.
The Wildcats will field a veteran and experienced team this season and are coming off a strong summer, when they went 18-3 against some tough competition.
“They’re a good, fun group that’s easy to coach so it’s definitely been an easy adjustment and they’ve responded well,” said Bernstein, who took over for Kevin Morris who accepted the head coaching job at Jefferson after guiding the Wildcats for 15 seasons.
Though Apalachee missed the state playoffs the last two seasons, the Wildcats had plenty of success during Morris’ tenure, earning seven state playoff berths and a pair of Final Four appearances.
Bernstein said his goals for the team this year are “lofty.”
“Our first goal is to make the state tournament, which most of the guys on the roster haven’t had a chance to play in, and our second goal is to see if we can go out and win a region championship,” Bernstein said. “I want to push these guys. Hopefully after a great summer, that will help us build some confidence.”
Bernstein, who was previously the head manager and a graduate assistant for the Clemson men’s basketball team, is introducing more elements of the college game to the Wildcats this year.
“We’ve put in a motion offense with big guys screening,” he said. “There will be quick hitters and different sets. We’re trying to give these guys an idea of how to play and if something breaks down what to go to next. I’ve told them I can’t control them like I’m playing Nintendo. We want them to be on their toes and be able to think quickly and adjust out there on the court.”
Bernstein will have several experienced players returning to help run the new system.
Senior center Derek Miller, a three-year starter, is back after suffering a season-ending injury late last year. His 6-foot-6 frame along with 6-foot-5 senior Marcus Wester at forward will give the Wildcats an advantage on the boards.
“Derek looks good and has a motor on him,” Bernstein said. “He can go all day. I haven’t seen many big men over the years with his type of stamina.”
Junior shooting guard Brandon Bannis, who had a breakout sophomore campaign with 9.1 points per game, is also back while sophomore point guard Jamonte Wallace and senior guard Deron Collier, who saw minutes last year, will round out the starting lineup.
