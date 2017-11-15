Youth football: 7U group becomes 1st Barrow team to make youth-league finals

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 15. 2017
The Barrow County Leisure Services 7U youth football team defeated Oconee County 25-7 last weekend in the semifinals of the North Georgia Youth Football Association playoffs.
The win makes the team becoming the first-ever team from Barrow to make it to the finals of the league, which includes more than 25 teams.
Barrow, the No. 2 seed, will face Gainesville, the No. 1 seed, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Madison County High School in the “Super Bowl” for the league title. See next week’s edition for the results of the game.
