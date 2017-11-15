The next step toward the construction of a high school on the west side of Jackson County got a boost last week when the Jackson County Board of Education approved issuing a request for proposal (RFP) for a construction management firm to oversee phase 1 of the project. Phase 1 has an anticipated budget of $23 million.
The RFP documents are due Dec. 1 and the BOE plans to take action on naming a construction management firm on Dec. 11.
The high school project is tentatively slated to begin construction in the fall of 2018 or winter of 2019 with a spring 2020 completion, said superintendent April Howard.
Phase 1 includes the “core” needs of the school with classrooms, media center, lunchroom and practice gym to accommodate up to 1,500 students. Phase two will add more classrooms, a performing arts center, auditorium and athletic facilities. The total cost of the project is expected to be $42 million.
Several years ago, the system purchased land on Skelton Road off of Hwy. 124 for a new high school.
See the full story in the Nov. 15 issue of The Braselton News.
High school to get construction oversight firm
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry