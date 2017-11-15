Condo, commercial rezoning vote deferred

Developers of a condominium and commercial community in downtown Braselton have deferred a vote on the project.
Braselton Broadway is requesting rezoning 14 acres for a planned unit development around the town’s water towers off Hwy. 124. Several condominium buildings are planned in a gated community on the property, along with some detached houses and commercial space that will front Hwy. 124.
It’s not clear why Tommy Slappey, manager of Braselton Broadway and husband of council member Peggy Slappey, deferred the request, which was set to be voted on at the Braselton Town Council’s Monday meeting.
Approval requires three “yes” votes. P. Slappey recused herself and Rhonda Stites was absent from the meeting.
All remaining council members — Tony Funari, Becky Richardson and mayor Bill Orr — would have had to vote in favor of the project for it to be approved. Richardson previously voted against the rezoning when it was presented earlier this year, effectively nixing the request at that time.
A vote is set at the council’s January meeting.
MORE ABOUT PROJECT
At the council’s Thursday work session, T. Slappey highlighted features of the renewed request.
Approximately 100 residential units are planned including seven detached single-family residences, along with four condo buildings located in the heart of the development. At the entrance of the development, T. Slappey proposes approximately 18,000 square feet of commercial space including three buildings for office space, restaurant and retail.
The new proposal puts residential parking underneath the condo buildings. It also eliminates the back exit and incorporates a dog park along with green spaces, a golf cart path connecting to the town’s tennis courts, a clubhouse and pool.
Concerns were again raised that an investor could buy up several condos and rent them out.
T. Slappey again stressed the condos wouldn’t have been designed with extra amenities including elevators and underground parking (which increase the cost of the units) if it were aimed at investors. He also noted the homeowner’s association fees, which are estimated at $280-$300 monthly, would deter renters who have various cheaper alternatives in the area.
He previously told the Braselton Planning Commission that the condos could start at $200,000-$250,000.
