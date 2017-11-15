Braselton to celebrate holidays this weekend

Braselton plans its annual holiday festival this weekend.
The town will host a parade, holiday market, music and the lighting of the tree ceremony in downtown Braselton on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The annual event kicks off with a parade through downtown. Braselton’s Martha Martin will be the grand marshal.
“Martha Martin is a perfect choice for our parade,” said mayor Bill Orr. “She’s an excellent business person and believes deeply in community involvement and spirit.”
“Christmas around the World” is this year’s parade theme. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Braselton Tech Center on SR 53 then proceed through the historic downtown area. Floats will be judged on spirit, theme and a judges’ favorite.
Other features of the event include a holiday market with retail and food vendors surrounding the Town Green from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Santa will have a “North Pole tent” on the patio next to the Braselton Town Green off Davis Street. Parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras for picture taking opportunities of their child with Santa.
Organizers also plan several musical performances throughout the day. The lineup includes:
•11 a.m.-12 p.m. – JoyAnna, singer/musician
•12-1 p.m. – Pickxen, Singer/songwriter
•1-2 p.m. – Alicats Dance, dance group
•2-4 p.m. – Yargo Community Band
At 5 p.m., the Braselton Rotary Club will host the Lighting of the Tree ceremony, which dates back to the 1920s.
The lighting will feature special musical selections, introductions, a history of the events along with the lighting of the tree.
Several businesses also plan several events throughout the day. Plans include sidewalk sales, children’s activities, a vintage market, sales and promotions.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/DowntownBraselton.
